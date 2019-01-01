Afcon 2019: We are ready for Algeria challenge - Ivory Coast manager Kamara

The Elephants boss believes his team is in 'battle mode' ahead of their clash with Algeria in the quarter-final

manager Ibrahim Kamara is under no illusions his players are ready to square up with in their quarter-final encounter.

The Elephants and the Fennecs face off in the last eight of the continental showpiece after defeating Mali and Guinea respectively in the round of 16.

While the West Africans only recorded a slender 1-0 win against their regional rivals, the Fennecs dispatched Syli Nationale 3-0.

Be that as it may, Kamara isn’t backing down from Thursday evening’s tussle, even though he recognizes the strength of Djamel Belmadi’s team.

“My team is always on battle mode and ready for all the games,” Kamara said at the pre-match press conference.

“We will give everything to win this match.”

“Both teams have delivered a great performance throughout the tournament but Algeria have been better.”

The Elephants boss then revealed the key factor that could separate the sides on Thursday.

“Tomorrow’s match will be decided by who performs better in the 90 minutes.”

Ivory Coast are seeking a third Nations Cup crown, with their last triumph coming in 2015.

The winner of Thursday’s meeting will play in the semi-final on Sunday.