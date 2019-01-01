Afcon 2019: Uganda must stay focused despite Egypt defeat - Hassan Wasswa

The Pharaohs and Uganda are the only teams assured of the knockout phase from Group A

assistant captain Hassan Wasswa has urged his team to remain focused to progress as far as possible at the finals.

The East African nation progressed to the knockout phase after finishing second in Group A, despite going down 2-0 to hosts on Sunday.

Wasswa has told the Monitor that the team can advance further now they have reached the next round of the competition.

“For us now it’s about staying focused, when you get to the knockout stage you know anything is possible. We are focusing on one game at a time. And if we continue doing the same, we know we can go further.

“The target was to get out of the group. But we want to stay here for as long as possible.”

DR Congo defeated Zimbabwe 4-0 in their final Group A game and might advance as the best third-placed team, depending on the outcome of other groups.