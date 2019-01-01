Afcon 2019: Tunisia game is like a final for us - Mauritania coach Corentin Martins

Both the Carthage Eagles and the Afcon debutants badly need a win in Tuesday’s final group game

Mauritania coach Corentin Martins revealed his team will approach their last Group E game at the 2019 like a final.

On Tuesday, tournament debutants Mauritania will be up against and victory for either side will be enough to earn a berth in the Round of 16.

Mauritania claimed a historic first Afcon point on Saturday when they held Angola to a goalless draw.

That result is a lifeline for coach Martins’ men - as it keeps them in the hunt for a place in the last 16 – even though they enter the clash as the bottom-placed team in the group.

While the Mauritania coach admits they have a daunting task ahead of them on Tuesday, he has chosen to give the game his best shot.

“We have one more match and it's going to be against Tunisia," he told the media.

“It's going to be a final for us and we hope to roll out a great performance.”

In head-to-head stats, Mauritania and Tunisia have met in 11 previous matches.

Article continues below

The Carthage Eagles boast an unbeaten record (nine wins, two draws), while the teams' most recent meeting was a friendly in Gabes in November 2016, which ended goalless

While history is in their favour, coach Alain Giresse’s men are yet to hit the right note in even though they are seen as one of the favourites.