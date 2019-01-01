Afcon 2019: Suspended Koulibaly proud of Senegal despite Algeria defeat

The centre-back was happy with the Lions of Teranga’s Afcon campaign even though they fell short at the final hurdle

centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly believes the side shouldn’t be downcast after their defeat to in the final of the on Friday.

The Lions of Teranga were beaten 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium after a freak Baghdad Bounedjah goal in the second minute condemned them to a loss.

Koulibaly missed the West African nation’s defeat through suspension, but the commanding defender took to Twitter to commend his teammates’ effort throughout the showpiece.

“We are the #lionsdelateranga: we are sad but proud of ourselves, of our people and of what we have achieved ❤,” Koulibaly tweeted after the game.

💚 Noi siamo i #lionsdelateranga: siamo tristi ma orgogliosi di quello che siamo, del nostro popolo e di quello che abbiamo fatto 💛



We are the #lionsdelateranga: we are sad but proud of ourselves, of our people and of what we have achieved ❤️#AFCON2019 #KK pic.twitter.com/SBF6Kyd6is — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) July 20, 2019

The defender was instrumental in Aliou Cisse’s side conceding just once in the six matches in which he featured.

Senegal’s defeat at the hands of Algeria extends their poor run against the Desert Foxes, which reads four defeats in five games.