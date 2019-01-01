Afcon 2019: Serero starts while Mokotjo and Williams return for Bafana Bafana's Morocco showdown

With Group D coming to its conclusion on Monday evening, Baxter has made further changes to his starting XI

For the third consecutive 2019 encounter, Stuart Baxter and his technical team have made changes to their starting XI.

Bafana Bafana most recently overcame Namibia and they will hope to build on that result as they look to stand a chance of making the knockout round.

Nonetheless, this hasn’t stopped Baxter from tinkering with his side even further.

Influential midfielder Dean Furman has missed on a start despite being given the green light, after the SuperSport United star shrugged off a knee injury which kept him out of the game against Bafana's Southern African neighbours.

Meanwhile, Kamohelo Mokotjo returns to the starting XI in order to add solidity to the core after sitting on the bench against the Brave Warriors.

He will partner Bongani Zungu, who retains his place in the starting XI following his heroics against Namibia and will partner the English-based midfielder.

Furthermore, the most notable inclusion has been Thulani Serero, who makes his first start of the competition coming in for Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Baxter will hope that the 29-year-old will add some much-needed creativity to a side, which has scored just a solitary goal so far.

Serero will be expected to feed the ball to the likes of Lebo Mothiba and Percy Tau, who have the burden of goals firmly resting on their shoulders.

Lastly, Baxter has once again opted to change his goalkeeper.

Despite Darren Keet having given a good account of himself in the last game, Ronwen Williams has returned to the starting XI as Baxter hopes to use the keeper's shot-stopping abilities and distribution to hurt the Atlas Lions.

Full Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams, Thami Mkhize, S'fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Lebo Mothiba, Thulani Serero, Percy Tau.