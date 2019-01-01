Afcon 2019: Senegal’s Mane wants to continue scoring run

The forward has two goals in the competition and hopes to score more as he dreams to help the Teranga Lions end their long wait for the Afcon title

Sadio Mane has vowed to keep scoring to help win the 2019 title in .

The West Africans have never won the coveted trophy, with their best performance being the 2002 edition where they finished as runners-up behind after losing in a penalty shoot-out.

Mane is the joint-top scorer at the tournament with two goals, scored a brace in his side’s 3-0 victory over in their last Group C game, where he also missed a penalty.

The winner and forward is hoping to keep up with the scoring form as he hopes to achieve his dream of lifting the trophy.

"For me, the most important thing is to win it with Senegal,” he said, per BBC Sport.

"I will try to score more goals and help my team-mates score so that we can finally win this cup," "This is my absolute dream [to help Senegal win]. I am here for this."

On Friday, the Terenga Lions will square up against in the Round of 16, and the 27-year-old has urged his side to produce their best performance in the encounter as the Cranes will be difficult to beat.

"We saw the kind of football they played against and they are a very good side. We must be at our best against Uganda,” he added

Senegal were eliminated in the quarterfinal of the 2017 edition after losing to Cameroon via a penalty shoot-out.