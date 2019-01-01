Afcon 2019: Senegal's happy with Niang even if he doesn't score - Saivet

The Rennes striker is yet to open his goal account for the Teranga Lions in the continental tournament

midfielder Henri Saivet has come to the defence of his under-fire teammate Mbaye Niang who has been subjected to criticism by fans.

The 24-year-old striker is yet to score in the 2019 despite featuring for 333 minutes in a total of four games for the Teranga Lions.

Aliou Cisse’s men have scored six goals in the competition to advance into the quarter-final stages with forward Sadio Mane accounting for three of the goals.

Despite Niang's poor form in front of goal, Saivet has lauded the overall contribution of the Rennes attacker.

“Mbaye Niang is playing an important role for our team,” Saivet told Goal.

“He is the front man. We are happy to have him with us on the pitch. Even if he doesn't score, we see the work he does. He provides assists as well.”

Senegal will lock horns with Benin at 30 June Stadium on Wednesday for a chance to reach the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations.