Afcon 2019: ‘Senegal must pay attention to Uganda’ - Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli defender warns his national team that the East African side will be no pushovers in their Afcon Round of 16 clash

defender Kalidou Koulibaly has urged the Terenga Lions to 'pay attention' to when they meet in the Round of 16 on Friday.

The Canes qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time since 1978 after collecting four points from three games, defeating Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 and playing out a 1-1 stalemate with Zimbabwe before losing 2-0 to .

Having seen their performances in the group stage, the defender has told his side to be cautious when they meet the Cranes at the Cairo International Stadium.

“I fear everyone. But I play without fear. Uganda finished second in its group. They made a very good first round,” Koulibaly told media.

“We will have to pay attention to Ugandans. They are waiting for us and we are also waiting for them. We will analyse their game, even if we have already seen their matches. We know we can do something good against them.”

The Teranga Lions have won two of their previous five meetings with Uganda, with three ending in a draw.

Senegal are looking to win the tournament for the first time in their history.