Afcon 2019: Senegal coach Cisse shifts focus to Kenya after Algeria defeat

Following their loss to the Desert Foxes, the Teranga Lions must avoid defeat against the Harambee stars to guarantee their place in the round of 16

coach Aliou Cisse has shifted his focus to their final Group C game against after his side lost to on Thursday.

Youcef Belaili’s 49th-minute strike - his first in the Africa Cup of Nations – condemned the Teranga Lions to a 1-0 defeat and ended their five-game unbeaten run.

The loss has put the West Africans in danger of elimination from the tournament as a second consecutive defeat when they take on Harambee stars will halt their progress to the knockout stage.

However, Cisse is hoping to welcome back some of his injured players against Kenya, including midfielder Idrissa Gueye who was an unused substitute against the Desert Foxes.

“Mistakes were few, other than this we have to play well in front of Kenya,” Cisse said in a post-match press conference.

“We have to prepare well for Kenya, getting back the injured players will be very important for us.

“I hope to have Idrissa Gana for Kenya’s match. We have to gather our strength to continue our journey.”

The Teranga Lions last failed to reach the knockout stage of the continental tournament in 2015.

They were eliminated in the quarter-final of the last edition in Gabon 2017 and have never won the highly coveted African title, with their best performance being the 2002 edition where they finished as runners-up.