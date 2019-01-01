Afcon 2019: Rohr targets strong finish to Nigeria's campaign

The tactician was the subject of contrasting messages from fans after the Algeria defeat, but he remains focused on finishing on a high

coach Gernot Rohr called on his Super Eagles players to put their defeat against behind them and focus on ending Afcon 2019 on a high note.

A 2-1 defeat to the Desert Foxes in the semi-final means Nigeria will slug it out with for the third-place prize on Wednesday.

Prior to the match, Rohr has talked up the importance of getting a win against Alain Giresse’s men, while insisting his side has a bright future despite their failure to win a fourth Afcon diadem.

“We will keep focused on the third-place playoff and hope to sign off with a happy result,” he told the media.

“I worked in Tunisia but on the pitch this means nothing. Both teams have similar ambitions and many young players who would like to win.

“Alain Giresse is an experienced coach and I’m always happy to play against him.

“When you are one of the four best teams in the continent this is a good result and we have to build on it. This is a team with a brilliant future.

“Tunisia are now two in Africa and we are behind them in the ranking. Already this is a big motivation for us to do well in this match.”