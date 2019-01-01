Afcon 2019: Nigeria must use the speed of Musa and Simon against Bafana Bafana – Babangida

The former Super Eagles winger advised Gernot Rohr’s men ahead of their crunch fixture against South Africa in Cairo on Wednesday

Former international Tijani Babangida has urged the Super Eagles to play “positive football” and make efficient use of the wings in their Afcon quarter-final tie against .

Back in 2000, Babangida was the hero when Nigeria first met Bafana Bafana at the (Afcon) in Lagos and scored a brace in their 2-0 win in the semi-finals.

Ahead of the encounter at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday, the former star highlighted how the wingers could be crucial for the Super Eagles.

“We should play positive football, just like the way we played against them in South Africa. By doing so, the defence won’t be vulnerable when we are going on the attack,” Babangida told Goal .

“We must use our wingers because that is where our power lies, and positive football is from the wing play. We also have [Ahmed] Musa and [Moses] Simon for speed.”

Nigeria have conceded four goals after four matches in , conceding two goals each of their last two games.

In avoiding a repeat against Stuart Baxter's men, Babangida called for concentration and teamwork.

“Our defenders need to be very attentive and need to quickly decide on the ball. The midfielders also have a lot to do to help the defence,” he concluded.

A win over South Africa will see Nigeria progress to the semi-finals where they could play the winner of the game between and .