Afcon 2019: Morocco will fight until the end - Benatia

The Atlas Lions qualified for the knockout round of the biennial showpiece after maintaining an unbeaten run in the group stage

captain Medhi Benatia has assured supporters the team will keep fighting for the 2019 (Afcon) title.

The Atlas Lions were impressive during the first round as they won Group D with three victories without conceding any goals.

They have been scheduled to face Benin in the Round of 16 at Al-Salam Stadium on Friday.

"The group stage is over and we must stop talking about it, we have to focus on the next stage. The Moroccan team will fight in every game until the end," Benatia told Goal.

At club level, Benatia enjoyed a fine start to life in after leaving in January.

The centre-back scored two goals in 14 matches for Al Duhail and capped his debut season with the 2019 Emir Cup.

"I'm happy with Al-Duhail now, I don't think of leaving, I'll stay with the club next season. We will play against Al Sadd SC in the AFC , it will be a difficult game but we need to qualify," he continued.

Article continues below

Al Duhail are set to face Bounedjah’s Al Sadd in the Round of 16 of the on August 6.

The Morocco international is anticipating the challenge against the Algeria forward who scored 39 goals in the 2018-19 Qatar Stars League.

"Baghdad Bounedjah is a very good player, he has good skills in attack, I'm looking forward to playing against them in AFC Champions League," Benatia concluded.