Afcon 2019: Match-winner Idrissa Gueye delighted with Senegal’s semi-final feat

The Teranga Lions are in the last four of the continental tournament for the first time in 13 years

Idrissa Gueye is delighted with ’s qualification to the semi-final of the 2019 in .

The midfielder scored the decisive goal, his first effort in the Afcon finals, to help Aliou Cisse’s men clinch a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Benin in the quarter-final of the tournament.

The performance saw the Teranga Lions reach the last four of the biennial competition for the first time in 13 years, after their fourth-placed finish in 2006.

Gueye has expressed his excitement on their progress in the tournament and his goal against the Squirrels.

“I’m very, very happy, it’s been a long time that Senegal haven’t reached the semi-final,” Gueye told Goal.

“It wasn’t an easy game, we knew it wouldn’t be easy from the start to finish, we stayed serene, we moved the ball, and I scored the goal to win the match. So I’m happy, and I congratulate my teammates.

“At the start, we were patient, we moved the ball, respected the concepts of the coach - we had the chances but unfortunately we didn’t score. we knew when we did [Benin] would have to come out and we’d have more chances, we did, but unfortunately, the second goal didn’t come.”

Gueye explained how his defensive role was covered by a teammate which gave him the opportunity to move forward and subsequently score the solitary goal of the game.

“Everyone feels good. I’m good, and I’m trying to do my best. I have someone playing in front of the defence, who allows me to go forward.”

Senegal will play the winner between Madagascar and in the semi-final at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday.