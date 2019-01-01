Afcon 2019: Mane - Reaching the final is Senegal’s goal

Despite their defeat to the Desert Foxes, the Teranga Lions star is optimistic his side can go all the way in the tournament

forward Sadio Mane has restated 's desire to reach the final of the 2019 .

After an impressive start to the tournament against , Aliou Cisse’s men lost 1-0 to in their second Group C game and must avoid losing their last group fixture against to avoid elimination from the competition.

Mane, who returned to the Teranga Lions’ squad against the Desert Foxes after missing their opening match due to suspension, admitted Djamel Belmadi’s men were difficult to play against.

“The game was tough at the beginning. We spent a lot of effort and tried to press Algeria high to win but it didn‘t happen,” Mane told Time Sports channel.

“There was big attendance at the stadium but it wasn‘t easy, we tried to give our best.”

Article continues below

“Facing Salah in the final? Of course, we hope that this happens, reaching the final is a goal we aim for.”

The Teranga Lions failed to progress past the quarter-final stage in the 2017 edition and have never won the trophy with their best-placed finish being runners up in 2002.