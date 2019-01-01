Afcon 2019: Kenya’s fate in the hands of God after Senegal defeat – Sebastien Migne

Senegal cruised into the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations with an ultimately comfortable 3-0 win over Kenya

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne has admitted his team reaching the last 16 in the finals now lies in the hands of God.

This is after Harambee Stars suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of in their final Group C match played at 30 June Stadium on Monday night.

A double from winger Sadio Mane, one from the penalty spot and an opener via Ismaila Sarr, enabled The Lions of Teranga to seal their place in the knockout stages of the competition alongside , who hammered 3-0 to finish top of the Group on nine points.

“We must now wait for the results of tomorrow [Tuesday] and await some help from God, we will see, but we learn a lot during this competition,” Migne told Goal in an interview.

“I am very disappointed for my boys because during one hour we created some problems some difficulties at least for the Senegalese team. We were not so far but not so close, unfortunately.”

The French coach has also blamed his players for losing concentration in the second half of the battle that allowed Senegal to score the three goals.

“In the high level, when you commit a mistake, you pay the penalty immediately, and when you are playing against Senegal it’s a very high level,” Migne continued.

“When you commit an error you know it will be difficult. We took the decision to hold this score. Just before holding this score, we had a moment when the Senegalese goalkeeper came out, I have nothing to complain about.

“Maybe the step was too high, we held on for an hour, an hour and a half was too much. We had two penalties, one red card, it becomes complicated, even if for the first penalty it becomes complicated.

“Against this kind of opponent, everything can go faster, after one hour it can be difficult. I think if you can’t continue 10 minutes more you can cause trouble and create some weakness, but... against this kind of team one mistake you will see the punishment.”

Monday’s results mean Senegal finish runners-up in the group behind Algeria, and advance to a last 16 meeting with , while must wait and see if they progress as one of the best third-placed sides.