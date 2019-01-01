Afcon 2019: Kenya bow out after Benin draw against Cameroon

Harambee Stars will have to return home after Benin earned a point against the Indomitable Lions on Tuesday

Harambee Stars chances of making it to the Last 16 of the competition were left in tatters after they lost 3-0 to in their final Group C match on Monday.

That defeat meant were relying on Mali and to beat Angola and Benin respectively.

However, Benin managed to squeeze a barren draw against the Indomitable Lions, meaning they will now qualify for the knockout stages at the expense of Kenya.

The result also means Cameroon finished second in Group F to set up an interesting encounter with in the Round of 16. Benin must wait to find out their next opponents.

Harambee Stars had started their campaign on a losing note by going down 2-0 to before recovering to beat East African neighbours 3-2.

Then Senegal's damage to Kenya's goal difference placed the latter team in a poor position, behind and Benin who also have three points from three games.