Afcon 2019: Injured Bafana Bafana midfielder Furman could miss Namibia showdown

South Africa could be without their key midfielder for the must-win clash against Namibia on Friday

Bafana Bafana reportedly have an injury concern to worry about ahead of their must-win 2019 (Afcon) clash with Namibia on Friday.

Influential midfielder Dean Furman could miss out on the must-win encounter after picking up a knock.

The team is still reeling from their Group D opening day disappointment where they lost 1-0 to .

The result meant that the Elephants moved level with on three points, and with Bafana now playing catch up in their group, head coach Stuart Baxter's task could get a lot more difficult if Furman is indeed deemed unfit.

According to reports, the SuperSport United midfielder is currently nursing a knee injury which could keep him out of the crunch tie set for Cairo’s Al-Salam Stadium. Baxter will make a decision on Furman's chances after medical tests confirm the severity of his injury.

Furman played 90 minutes in the heart of the park alongside Kamohelo Mokotjo where he put on a workmanlike performance against Ivory Coast.

However, Baxter is certainly not short on options as the 65-year-old mentor has a pool of talented midfielders to choose from which includes -based playmaker Bongani Zungu and captain Hlompho Kekana. It now remains to be seen what Baxter’s preferred starting XI will be against Namibia.

Bafana failed to register a single shot on target against the Ivorians and much more will be expected of the side as they come up against their Southern African neighbours, who will also be fighting for their lives after losing to Morocco in their opener.