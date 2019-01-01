Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: How Africa reacted to Algeria knocking out Ivory Coast

Three Africa Cup of Nations semi-finalists have already been confirmed and the excitement is beginning to build toward a climax

Algeria squeezed into the last four of Afcon after beating Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties at New Suez Stadium in Egypt on Thursday night.

The match was locked at 1-1 after extra-time. Sofiane Feghouli placed Algeria ahead in the 20th minute, before Jonathan Kodija equalised in the 62nd minute.

Baghdad Bounedjah missed a penalty during regulation time at the beginning of the second-half for Algeria, so he will be relieved this mistake didn't cost his nation victory.

We take a look at how the continent reacted to Algeria progressing to the last four right here. As one Tweet expressed, Algerians were so excited Twitter itself broke, but nothing could stop Africa hanging on for social media to get back online and then Tweet their feelings on the game.

 

