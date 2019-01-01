Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: How Africa reacted as Bafana Bafana will face Egypt in Round of 16

Getty
The South African national team progressed to the knockout stages thanks to a little help from Mali on Tuesday night

Mali's 1-0 victory against Angola meant Bafana Bafana are through to the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

South Africa will face hosts, Egypt in the Last 16 round and we've included the Twitter reaction of fans anticipating the clash.

Even though Bafana lost two group games and only managed to score one goal in three games, there are some fans who believe they can upset Egypt.

Then there are critics who don't believe South Africa deserved to go through. The supporters on Twitter were surprised Bafana still managed to progress despite their poor form.

You can read the reactions from South Africa, together with celebratory messages from Mali fans here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

