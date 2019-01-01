Afcon 2019: How Africa's looking forward to the final between Senegal and Algeria
Football fans from across the continent are counting down the hours to the biggest match on African soil.
That is Senegal v Algeria, and just by following social media it has always been clear these have been the two most fancied teams in the tournament.
We begin with a fan named Emmy Berekz who predicted a number of results perfectly from July 9. How many of you can boast such a feat?
Then analysts want to point out that Aliou Cisse and Djamel Belmadi, two local coaches took their team's all the way. A number of nations will be looking at that fact if their respective foreign coaches failed.
We even got a celebrity mention with Didier Drogba wishing the teams well for the big game. Talking about African greats, there are many supporters who believe Sadio Mane should be in the running for the Ballon d'Or if he inspires Senegal to lift Afcon. Do you agree with that?
DZ Football has provided a number of excellent videos throughout Afcon, and here we can watch them provide a long preview discussion on the final.
There are also a number of fans dropping in their predictions while watching SuperSport across Africa, and most of them chose Algeria.
Senegal wil win benin! Tunisia wil win madagasca! Algeria will win ivory coast, nigeria will win S.A— Emmy Berekz (@E_berekz) July 9, 2019
Senegal win also win tunisia in the semis, Algeira wil also win nigeria in the semis,
Algeria wil beat senegal in d finals to win the AFCON, nigeria wil win tunisia for 3rd place
AFCON 2004: Aliou Cisse & Djamel Belmadi captain Senegal & Algeria respectively.#AFCON2019: Cisse & Belmadi coach Senagal & Algeria to their second ever AFCON final appearance.— Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) July 15, 2019
LEGENDS! pic.twitter.com/Da84QG1QDd
Congratulations to Senegal and Algeria for making it into the @caf_online final in Cairo.— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) July 15, 2019
They won against two brave teams like Tunisia and Nigeria
Enjoyed being on air with @timesportson #egypt #afcon2019 pic.twitter.com/s4MtoIb7bt
Should Senegal beat Algeria tomorrow:— Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) July 18, 2019
1. Coach Cisse will have debunked the overrated myth of relying on foreign coaches
2. Sadio Mane who won the 2019 Champions League & EPL golden boot will enter the battle for the revered Ballon d'Or
Mane, C'est bien, je suis fier de toi pic.twitter.com/y62wOeNRey
Senegal will take on Algeria in the #AFCON2019 final— Goal (@goal) July 14, 2019
Who wins? 🇸🇳 or 🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/Vv26l4QD9g
Liked, Shared— 💥Adigun Alapomeji💥 (@alapomeji2009) July 18, 2019
Senegal 1:0 Algeria@thepamilerin @sultanofAba @SK_ENTERPRISE1 @FateemaYakubu2 @OfficiallyYusuf pic.twitter.com/4rbNT3qkVy
Experienced FUFA, CAF and FIFA Security Expert Dixon Bond Okello will head Security matters at the Final of #TotalAFCON2019 Between Senegal and Algeria on Friday. FUFA wishes Okello the best. pic.twitter.com/3D6iVb3gOt— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) July 18, 2019
📹 NEW #AFCON2019 VIDEO!— DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) July 17, 2019
🇸🇳🇩🇿 It is the big one. A 40-minute video preview for the AFCON 2019 final between Senegal and Algeria with @_DZSport.
Watch 👉 https://t.co/0SEoikIeaV pic.twitter.com/VX8ivEPtnT
How Senegal and Algeria are watching today's march #TUNNGR#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/1fOPhY10Pa— My wedding 20th July (@ItsGitaus) July 17, 2019
Sat down with CAF International Feed Commentator @no1commentator for his honest and frank thoughts on who has the edge re the Afcon Final on Friday between Algeria vs Senegal— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 17, 2019
Full chat on https://t.co/AZzdQc2xxB #marawatv #MarawaMoments pic.twitter.com/dPXxfkQnJK
Its a final of local content— We Gl🌐bal Now™😀👍 (@world_wideReach) July 14, 2019
Djamel Belmadi Vs Aliou Cissé
Algeria 🇩🇿 vs Senegal 🇸🇳
I hope other African countries will learn. #TotalAFCON2019 #afcon2019 pic.twitter.com/K498pDHwVR
Algeria had their first training session today ahead of the AFCON 2019 final against Senegal. pic.twitter.com/Kcqj9VHici— DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) July 16, 2019
Could potentially lead Senegal to their first ever AFCON trophy— YT: The Final 3rd (@TheFinal3rd_) July 18, 2019
Premier League Golden Boot winner
Led Liverpool to a club record high points tally in the PL
26 goals in all competitions
Champions League winner
Could Sadio Mane win the Ballon D’or 2019? pic.twitter.com/lsl7zo7H3B
I predict that #LesFennecs will lift their second Africa Cup of Nations trophy by defeating Senegal in the final. Tell @SupersportTV who you think will win #AFCON2019— Douchebe Sandy (@sandy_aboki) July 18, 2019
I need Senegal to beat Algeria tomorrow. Please, Senegal.— 🍇 (@fullnamedaniel) July 18, 2019
I predict that #LesFennecs will lift their second Africa Cup of Nations trophy by defeating Senegal in the final. Tell @SupersportTV who you think will win #AFCON2019— 🇬🇭jahlhuuk__🇱🇷🚶🏽♂️ (@Bennettnino) July 18, 2019
The #TotalAFCON2019 finalists Algeria and Senegal have former players coaching their teams. Are you a romantic like @umjaka and believe this is the key to success? #TheBigDebate #HolaGoal brought to you by @TotalSAfrica. pic.twitter.com/qLnAznKRuu— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 16, 2019
I predict that #LesFennecs will lift their second Africa Cup of Nations trophy by defeating Senegal in the final. Tell @SupersportTV who you think will win #AFCON2019— Shock G (@Sheta57742540) July 18, 2019
Sénégal 🇸🇳 rekk pic.twitter.com/TKO9yvalpk— Ahma thioune (@ThiouneAhma) July 18, 2019
I predict that #LesFennecs will lift their second Africa Cup of Nations trophy by defeating Senegal in the final. Tell @SupersportTV who you think will win #AFCON2019— B.A.K (@dagreat_ogazy) July 18, 2019
Senegal ma country #tousDeslions avec @orange_sn #SadioManeBallonDor pic.twitter.com/ftTaAI2Kb2— Hady (@Hady19952822) July 18, 2019