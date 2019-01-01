Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars to throw everything at Senegal, says Victor Wanyama

Wanyama feels the last group match against Senegal will be like a final and urges fans to stick with the team

Victor Wanyama has dubbed the last (Afcon) Group C match against as a 'final' for Harambee Stars.

will face the Lions of Teranga on July 1 looking to build from their win 3-2 win over .

Senegal, who are meeting the Kenyans for the fourth time in the preliminary stage of the continent's premier footballing bonanza, lost their second group match 1-0 to .

The Harambee Stars captain also called on Kenyan fans to keep supporting the team.

"That game is a final for us and we will hopefully put everything and fight for everything to make sure we get something as well. Now we have confidence going into the next match," Wanyama told Goal.

"Fans showed fantastic support and they have been with us from the beginning until the end. Let them continue supporting us."

Wanyama feels the victory over their Cecafa region rivals Taifa Stars is a testament to growing morale in the Harambee Stars camp who lost the group opening match 2-0 to Algeria.

"It has been difficult for us as we started badly but today [Thursday] we bounced back. We trailed twice but showed great spirit and what we are about as we fought back. When everyone is at it we are a very good team," the Hotspur midfielder concluded.

Kenya lost 3-0 to Senegal the last time they met in Afcon in 2004 when they were pooled in Group B.