Afcon 2019: DR Congo are much better than Madagascar - Nicolas Dupuis

Madagascar coach believes they are underdogs going into their Round of 16 fixture against The Leopards

Madagascar head coach Nicolas Dupuis believes DR Congo is much better than his side.

The two teams are set to face each other on Sunday in the Round of 16 of the finals, with the winner progressing to the quarter finals.

Dupuis admits his team does not match The in terms of quality, but is optimistic they can still get through to the quarter finals.

“My team is an outsider, a rising star. They (DR Congo) defeated us 6-0 at our home ground, but I wasn't on board then,” he is quoted by Footrdc.

“It shows the difference between the two teams. DR Congo have qualities that we don't have. Their players are strong and athletic but we've got the technical authority.

“The presence of our President [Andry Rajoelina] gives us extra motivation but there's no pressure of any kind. We have done what we were able to do. For us, the DR Congo game is just a plus. We will kill the stress. We will handle them like we handled the previous team.

“If ever we lose to them on Sunday, we would certainly have pains but it would be a mission accomplished. However, if we progress to the quarters we would make history: a history which the Barea have already made because for their first participation in an international competition of this level, they have been flamboyant.”

Madagascar finished top of Group B with seven points to advance, while advanced as one of the best third-placed teams.