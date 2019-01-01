Afcon 2019: Defiant Nigeria coach Rohr focused on Cameroon amid sack rumours

The tactician has faced intense criticism following Super Eagles’ unimposing outing in Egypt, but he remains unmoved as his side prepare for Cameroon

head coach Gernot Rohr has attempted to quash rumours he will be sacked after the 2019 in .

The German's contract ends in 2020 and some rumours suggest he will be shown the exit door following the Super Eagles’ unimpressive recent results.

Rohr’s side bowed out of the group phase of the 2018 Fifa World Cup in , before losing to debutants Madagascar after unconvincing wins over Burundi and Guinea in .

But the former Burkina Faso coach claims he is not feeling the heat despite increased speculation that his time as Nigeria boss is coming to an end.

Instead, he is focused on Saturday’s crunch Afcon Round of 16 encounter with at the Alexandria Stadium – and will discuss his future afterwards.

“I heard that from someone and I saw on social media that even if I win Afcon with my team, it will be finished for me,” Rohr told media during Friday’s pre-match conference.

“We are focused on this game [against Cameroon] and we want to win it. It is a challenge for all of us, not only for the staff or me.

“I hope we do well here and we are ready, after the tournament we will talk about my future.”

Article continues below

Saturday’s classic will be the seventh encounter between these two teams in the history of the competition, with result being perfectly balanced - two wins for each team and two draws.

For the Super Eagles, they have won six of their last seven games in Afcon , while the Indomitable Lions are unbeaten in their last nine games.