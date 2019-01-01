Afcon 2019: Cameroon sports minister wants Seedorf sacked after tournament 'failure'

The government official believes the Indomitable Lions need a new coach after their inability to defend their continental title

's Sports and Education Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has called for national team head coach Clarence Seedorf to be relieved of his job following their disappointing (Afcon) campaign in .

The Indomitable Lions' hopes of defending their title won in 2017 ended in flames after a Round of 16 defeat to .

Seedorf has been in charge of the team since August last year.

“The failures and inadequacies of technical supervision, as well as his [Seedorf] inability to maintain discipline in the team, largely accounted for the failure of the Indomitable Lions at the 2019 Afcon, and these contradict the contract he signed on August 10, 2018," Kombi told state broadcaster CRTV (television) on Monday.

“In other words, the question of maintaining Mr Seedorf as the head of our national team is clearly on the table.

“It seems to me that a renewal of the technical staff, reforming of the senior national team and all other national categories are necessary.

"I have asked the President of Fecafoot to inform him, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the contract.”

Before heading for , Seedorf's future had been a topic of discussion as aside from the Lions' nondescript showing in qualifying, his preference to work from outside Cameroon and only visit the country for a few days (for matches) has not gone down well with locals.

There have also been rumours about a fallout with assistant coach and former Dutch international teammate Patrick Kluivert.

After the tournament, the former player and coach has also been accused by Russian-based midfielder Petrus Boumal of unfairness in his squad selection for the competition.