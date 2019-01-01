Afcon 2019: 'Big teams are easier to play against' - Nigeria's Ndidi on Cameroon clash

The Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions are set to face off at the Alexandria Stadium for a place in the quarter-finals of Afcon

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi thinks might be an easier opponent for them than Madagascar, who defeated them in their final group outing at the 2019 (Afcon).

Saturday's Round of 16 fixture will see the West African nations lock horns at Alexandria Stadium as they eye a spot in the quarter-final.

Ahead of crunch encounter, the player praised the quality in Clarence Seedorf's team and he is looking forward to a 'tactical game' against the reigning African champions.

"Cameroon is a good side, very difficult with good physique and they have technical players," Ndidi told the NFF media.

"It's going to be a good game, sometimes I think the big teams are easier to play against than smaller countries because we might belittle smaller countries but these big teams have so many tactical game and tactical discipline so I think it will be a good one."

Nigeria have struggled to impress at Afcon, with hard-fought 1-0 wins in their opening two matches against Guinea and Burundi.

A 2-0 loss to Madagascar in their final group fixture made them runners-up in Group B behind the Indian Ocean islanders. The 22-year-old reviewed that team's performance so far in as they gun for a fourth continental title.

"It's being amazing, though our last game was not good enough so I will just say it's been up and down. The atmosphere alone is okay," he continued.

"So many people think because there are small countries in the tournament, the game will be easier but I think the smaller teams are giving the pressure during the games, so it's being a wonderful tournament because you cannot underrate any team. Everything is going well for now."

A win over the Indomitable Lions will draw Nigeria with the winner of the clash between and in the quarter-final.