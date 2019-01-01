Afcon 2019: Algeria will give 200 percent display against Guinea - Youcef Attal

The Desert Foxes defender promises Algeria fans they will give everything to secure a win and their place in the last eight in Egypt

defender Youcef Attal believes his side will give their all against Guinea when the two sides clash in the finals on Sunday night.

Attal, who turns out for club OGC Nice, has admitted they will have to be cautious in the Round of 16 contest especially after watching favourites , and hosts dumped out of the competition.

“We have already seen what any tournament can be like when it reaches the knockout stages," Attal told reporters in .

“So what we must do is to make sure we keep the ball and attack them. We will give it all, we will be 200% of resources and we know to beat Guinea, we must be stronger.”

The Desert Foxes have emerged as one of the tournament favourites after cruising through all three of their group games, scoring six goals without conceding.

Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi could afford to make changes for his side’s final group game against and some of those players, including Adam Ounas and Islam Slimani, could feature again.

The team has also received a major boost with attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi, who missed Algeria’s Group C match against Tanzania owing to a minor knock, declared fit to face Guinea.

However, Guinea will have to navigate the fixture minus midfielder Naby Keita, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a thigh injury.