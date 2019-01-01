Afcon 2019: Africa's richest men Dangote and Otedola make financial pledge to Super Eagles ahead of Algeria clash

Gernot Rohr's men are one step away from qualifying for the final of the continental showpiece in Egypt

Africa's billionaires Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola have promised to give the Super Eagles $50,000 and $25,000 respectively for each goals scored in their semi-final game against .

are scheduled to battle the North Africans for a place in the final of the 2019 on Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium.

They overcame 2-1 in the quarter-final on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong.

Article continues below

Ahead of Sunday's showdown, Dangote and Otedola motivated the Super Eagles with their financial contribution.

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick confirmed the kind gesture from the business moguls at the team's base in Cairo on Thursday.