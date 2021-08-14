ATK Mohun Bagan: All you need to know about Bagan's foreign contingent

The Kolkata-based side have already signed six foreigners...

ATK Mohun Bagan look well on track to mount yet another Indian Super League (ISL) title challenge in the upcoming season. After missing out on the AFC Champions League spot to Mumbai City in the last season, the Mariners will be desperate to clinch the ISL Shield this time around.

They have already finalised their foreign contingent, with six overseas players having already put pen to paper for the Kolkata-based side. While they have retained Roy Krishna, David Williams, Tiri, Carl McHugh, they have added Hugo Boumous and Joni Kauko to the roster. Let us have a look at these six players in detail.

Roy Krishna

The prolific striker needs no introduction and once again the Fijian will be in charge of leading Bagan's attack for the third season in a row. He was the joint top-scorer with FC Goa's Igor Angulo in the previous season after scoring 14 goals from 23 matches. He also provided eight assists during that period but could not lead his side to the title. However, he had won the title in 2019-20 after defeating Chennaiyin in the finals.

He has already joined the team's practice sessions in Kolkata and will fly to Maldives on August 14 for the upcoming AFC Cup assignment. Here are his stats for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Matches Goals Assists Goal/game 44 29 14 0.66

David Williams

The Australian forward signed an extension with ATK Mohun Bagan that will keep him at the club for a third year. After a brilliant first season where he scored seven goals and provided five assists, he had a subdued 2020-21 campaign. Injuries hampered his performance and most of his appearances were from the bench. However, he scored six goals and his combination with Krishna in the attacking third was effective at times for Antonio Habas' side.

The management has done an incredible job in flying him in from Australia just in the nick of time before the AFC campaign. Williams joined the practice on Thursday and will be a part of the squad that will travel to Maldives. Here are his stats for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Matches Goals Assists Goal/game 38 13 7 0.34

Returned to the City of Joy yesterday and back on the training pitch today! 💪🔥 #ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/cdlkRv2Y2r — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) August 12, 2021

Carl McHugh

The versatile player will be a key member for the Mariners in their quest to win the AFC Cup and the ISL title. He is one of the most trusted lieutenants of Antonio Habas who can slot in at the centre of the park and as well as in defence. In the absence of Sandesh Jhingan, it will not be surprising if McHugh is used as a centre back by the Spanish coach.

He has joined the team's training session and will fly to Maldives for the AFC Cup. Here are his stats for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Matches Goals Assists Passing Accuracy 27 1 2 68.58%

Tiri

The Spanish defender has been one of the mainstays of the ATK Mohun Bagan defence. He joined from Jamshedpur FC and was one of the first names on the team sheet for Antonio Habas. However, he is yet to join the squad and will not be travelling for the AFC Cup group stage. However, if Bagan progresses to the knockouts, he can be included in the squad. Here are his stats for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Matches Interceptions Blocks Tackles 21 25 29 33

Joni Kauko

The Finish midfielder is a new signing for the Mariners and perhaps one of the most interesting ones. He will be expected to further bolster the midfield, provided Habas chooses to deploy McHugh as a centre back. Kauko was a part of the Finland national team at the Euro 2020 where he played as a substitute in all three group stage matches. With Inter Turku and later Esbjerg in 2019, the Finnish player has played four editions of the Europa League and has eight European appearances in his kitty. He was training with the team in Kolkata but has been omitted from the AFC squad. Here are his stats for Esbjerg, a Danish second division side, from last season.

Matches Goals Assists Goal/game 26 8 2 0.30

Hugo Boumous

The prolific attacking midfielder joined ATK Mohun Bagan from Mumbai City FC. The Frenchman has provided the highest number of assists in the history of ISL, 24 in 56 matches, and is one of the best foreign players to have ever played in the league. Boumous had won the Golden Ball award in the 2019-20 season while playing for FC Goa. His inclusion will definitely add more firepower to Bagan's attack. Here are his stats for Mumbai City FC in the previous season.