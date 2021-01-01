Juan Ferrando - 'The intensity in AFC Champions League is totally different from ISL'

The FC Goa coach explained the omission of ISL season 7 Golden Boot winner Igor Angulo from the AFC Champions League squad...

FC Goa's Juan Ferrando has highlighted the importance of being ready for tough challenges as they are set to face Al Rayyan in the 2021 AFC Champions League (ACL) Group E fixture at Fatorda on Wednesday.

The Gaurs are the first Indian team to compete in the group stage of the ACL after winning the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) league stage.

What did Ferrando say?

"It's an important moment for the club and Indian football. We are working hard because we know about the opponents and the (higher) level (they are at). These games will be high intensity and it's very important to be ready," the Spanish coach said.

"For me, the most important thing is the responsibility. Of course, the squad is very young but it's the philosophy of this club to work with young players. We have to focus game-by-game. It's the time to learn but also to be competitive. We have to have a clear mentality and it's a good moment to improve the club.

"It's very difficult. We have watched some games, in our case in Group E (Persepolis FC, Al Rayyan and Al Wahda), the level is so high. The intensity in their games is totally different from the ISL but it's necessary to control minute-by-minute for 90 minutes - not only focus on set-pieces but focus on the press and the timing of it. In the end, the reading [of the game] and intensity with the ball is very important."

FC Goa drop Igor Angulo

The AFC Champions League allows for only four foreigners, including one Asian, and Ferrando chose to pick his squad without Igor Angulo and Alberto Noguera.

"The decision (to leave out Angulo) was made at the last moment because we had some problems in the last line of defence. So in this case it was necessary to prepare the best squad. Of course, Igor is a very important player in our positional attack but this is the rule and in the end, we have to keep going with the players we have," he felt.

"This is the rule and we accept this. I think it's good to improve the Indian players. At FC Goa, the first rule is to improve the players. Of course, we need to put attention and it's necessary to work a lot.

First up, Al-Rayyan

"It's difficult to talk about what will happen tomorrow. We know the quality of the [Al Rayyan] squad. They are an amazing team tactically and we will be focused for 90 minutes because of the quality of the players in one moment (could make the difference)," Ferrando concluded.