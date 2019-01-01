'Adrian saved our lives' - Klopp hails Liverpool keeper for 'incredible' cameo against Brighton

The German boss has credited the Spanish shot-stopper for making sure the Reds picked up another crucial three points at the weekend

Adrian was 's "man of the match" against , according to Jurgen Klopp, who saw the Spanish goalkeeper make a crucial contribution after his late introduction.

The Reds picked up a fifth successive Premier League victory with a 2-1 win over the Seagulls on Saturday, but were made to work hard for the three points at Anfield during a tense 90 minutes of action.

A Virgil van Dijk double early in the first half looked to have set Liverpool on course for a comfortable win, but Brighton kept plugging away until deep into the second period.

Neal Maupay had the chance to halve the deficit when he raced through on goal in the 75th minute, only for Alisson to race outside of his box and block the striker's lobbed effort with his hands.

The Brazilian was sent off moments later, with summer signing Adrian sent on as his replacement as Liverpool looked to see out the game with 10 men.

Their task was made all the more difficult when Lewis Dunk's inventive quick free kick gave Brighton 10 minutes to try and find an equaliser, which they did relentlessly up until the final whistle.

Adrian ended up being the hero for Liverpool, producing a string of important saves while also cutting out any danger from crosses or through balls with his excellent reading of the game.

Klopp hailed the Spaniard for his "incredible" cameo post-match, with the Reds N0.2 now set to start against in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday while Alisson serves a one-match suspension.

“My man of the match is Adrian, coming on in a game like this and having that knock of the free kick,” Klopp said.

“I want to read something [in the press] about that situation. It is incredible.

"An ice-cold keeper getting his gloves ready and then… [whistle]. That is our life. Then being in the game to make two saves.

“He saved our lives and I am happy for him he can play the derby.”

Liverpool will take in nine fixtures across all competitions in December, with Klopp fully focused on keeping his squad as "fresh" as possible as they negotiate their way through a hectic festive period.

“In the period we have now, you have to use your fresh moments, and then in other moments you have to fight, which we did [against Brighton],” he added.

“Recovery starts in your mind, you have to want to recover. We try everything to keep the boys fresh with the right food and treatment to go again in the derby.”

Liverpool will look to preserve their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when Everton arrive at Anfield, before they take in a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.