Administration Police lay ambush on NSL leaders Ushuru

Administration Police is one of the only four sides yet to taste defeat this season

Administration Police will have a chance to cut Ushuru’s lead at the top of the National Super League when both sides lock horns on Wednesday.

Ushuru is currently leading the summit with 19 points, eight above the officers, who will move to within a touching distance should they grab all the maximum points.

Though Administration has won only two of their last seven games, just like Ushuru, they are yet to lose a game this season and the clash, at the Camp Toyoyo will be a true test of character to the leaders.

AP is one of the only four sides yet to taste defeat this season, having won twice and shared the spoils five times.

Second-placed Wazito will clash with Bidco United as FC Talanta take on Green Commandos. Talanta is third with 16 points, only three shy of Ushuru, and will hope to maintain a fine run against a Green Commandos side that has not won a match since their opening day win over Modern Coast Rangers.

Wednesday Fixtures: Eldoret Youth vs Shabana, Nairobi Stima vs Thika United, Bidco United vs Wazito, Administration Police vs Ushuru, FC Talanta vs Green Commandos, Kisumu All Stars vs Kibera Black Stars, Joseph’s Youth vs Fortune Sacco, Coast Stima vs Migori Youth, Modern Coast Rangers vs Kangemi All-Stars, Nairobi City Stars vs Kenya Police.