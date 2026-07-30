ADIDAS AND NASSR FC TAKE RIYADH TO THE WORLD WITH 2026/27 HOME KIT

Saudi Arabia, July 30th 2026 – Today, adidas and Nassr FC unveil the club’s 2026/27 Home Kit under the theme “We Share Our Identity With The Rest of the World”, celebrating Saudi heritage, culture and the club’s growing global connections.

Drawn from postage stamps, one of the world’s most recognizable symbols of communication and cultural exchange, the design reinterprets a familiar visual language through Nassr FC’s identity. For generations, stamps have carried stories, traditions and culture across borders. The 2026/27 Home Kit draws on this legacy, transforming it into a contemporary expression of Saudi identity in motion.





The jersey brings Nassr FC’s iconic yellow into this global narrative, reflecting a club that is deeply rooted in its heritage while increasingly connected to fans around the world. It is a design that bridges local pride with international reach, carrying the spirit of the club beyond Riyadh.

As Nassr FC continues to expand its global footprint, the Home Kit stands as a symbol of that evolution designed to connect communities, celebrate culture, and bring supporters closer to the club wherever they are.

Designed for performance and comfort, the jersey incorporates adidas AEROREADY technology to help keep players and supporters comfortable throughout every matchday moment.





Adidas





Bilal Fares, SVP & General Manager, adidas EMC, said: “Postage stamps have always carried more than messages – they carry culture, stories and identity across the world. This season’s Home Kit reflects that same idea: a club rooted in its heritage, sharing its story with a global audience and bringing Nassr FC’s identity to life in a new way.”

Pedro Sotto Mayor, Chief Transformation Officer NASSR FC: “Football has the power to connect people beyond borders, and so does identity. This Home Kit tells the story of a club proud of its roots, confident in its future, and committed to sharing Saudi culture with millions of fans around the world.”

From Riyadh to the rest of the world, the 2026/27 Home Kit is a statement of identity in motion, designed to travel, connect, and inspire. adidas and Nassr FC continue to tell stories rooted in where they come from, built for everywhere they are going.

The Nassr FC 2026/27 Home Kit will be available across Saudi Arabia and selected markets soon.





About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 23.7 billion in 2024.

For more information, please visit www.adidas-Group.com.

About adidas in Football

adidas is the global leader in football. It is the official supplier of the most important football tournaments in the world, such as the FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, the FIFA Club World Cup™, the UEFA European Football Championship™, the UEFA Champions League™ & the UEFA Women’s Champions League™. adidas also sponsors some of the world’s top clubs including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, FC Bayern Munich & Juventus. adidas is also partner to some of the best athletes in the game including Aitana Bonmati, Trinity Rodman, Vivianne Miedema, Alessia Russo, Lena Oberdorf, Vicky Lopez. Leo Messi, Jude Bellingham, Mohamed Salah, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Florian Wirtz, Paulo Dybala, Gabriel Jesus, Ousmane Dembélé, Serge Gnabry and Manuel Neuer

For further media information please contact:

Ryan Costa

Ryan.Costa@redhavasme.com



