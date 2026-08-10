Adidas and AlNassr FC unveil the 2026/27 away kit inspired by Riyadh's endless horizon

Adidas and Nassr FC today unveil the club's official 2026/27 Away Kit under the theme "Beyond the Horizon", a design inspired by Riyadh's endless skies and the idea that the horizon is never a limit, but an invitation to keep moving forward.

Drawing inspiration from the endless skies above Riyadh and the golden sands of the Arabian desert, the jersey reflects the balance between heritage and aspiration that continues to define the club. Across Riyadh, the horizon stretches endlessly between sky and desert. The Away Kit draws on this distinctive landscape, using it as a symbol of a club that honours its past while continuously looking towards what comes next.





The design combines a striking deep blue base with vibrant yellow detailing, representing the meeting point between sky and desert. Together, these elements create a bold visual expression of Nassr FC's identity: rooted in its origins yet constantly looking forward.

The introduction of the Trefoil marks a new chapter in the club's visual identity, bringing one of adidas' most iconic symbols to Nassr FC for the first time. One of the most recognisable symbols in sport and culture, the Trefoil connects the club's future ambitions with adidas' rich football heritage, creating a jersey that feels both timeless and progressive.

Bilal Fares, SVP & General Manager, adidas EMC, said: "The Away Kit is inspired by the landscapes that define Riyadh, where endless skies meet the golden desert horizon. That meeting point became a powerful symbol for a club that respects its heritage while constantly looking ahead. Combined with the introduction of the Trefoil, the jersey brings together adidas football heritage and Nassr FC's ambition for the future."

Pedro Sotto Mayor, Chief Transformation Officer NASSR FC: ”The Knight of Najd is defined by the courage to ride beyond the horizon. Inspired by Riyadh's landscape, this Away Kit embodies the mindset of Nassr FC: honour our heritage, carry our identity with pride, and never stop chasing what lies beyond."





adidas





As Nassr FC continues to grow its presence on the global stage, the 2026/27 Away Kit serves as a reflection of a club that honours where it comes from while always looking towards what comes next.

The Nassr FC 2026/27 Away Kit will be available across Saudi Arabia and selected markets from August 2026.





adidas



