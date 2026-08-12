Adidas and Al Ahli Saudi unveil the 2026-27 home and away kits celebrating heritage, identity and legacy

Adidas and Al Ahli Saudi today unveil the club's official 2026-27 Home and Away Kits, two distinct designs that celebrate the values, heritage and identity that have defined one of Saudi Arabia's most historic football clubs.

Together, the jerseys tell the story of the club through two complementary narratives. The Home Kit pays tribute to the unwavering bond between supporters and players, while the Away Kit honours the club's enduring legacy of excellence, ambition and leadership. Together, they reflect a club that proudly protects its traditions while continuing to shape its future.

Inspired by the theme "The Castle Guards – Always Present. Always Loyal," the Home Kit celebrates the shared responsibility of supporters and players in protecting the club's identity. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Mekkah Portal in Jeddah, the jersey features a geometric chevron pattern inspired by medieval armour, creating a modern expression of strength, unity and resilience. Bold green shoulders reference protective armour, while refined collar and cuff detailing symbolise discipline, pride and responsibility.









The Away Kit embraces the concept of "The Royal Club – Born from the Past. Celebrating the Future," honouring Al Ahli Saudi's reputation as one of the Kingdom's most decorated clubs. A clean white base is elevated through gold detailing that represents prestige, achievement and ambition, while signature green accents reinforce the club's unmistakable identity. The jersey also marks a historic milestone as the first Al Ahli Saudi kit to feature the iconic adidas Trefoil logo on-pitch, celebrating the intersection of football heritage and contemporary culture.





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Designed for performance on and off the pitch, both jerseys incorporate adidas AEROREADY technology to help keep players and supporters comfortable throughout every matchday moment.

Bilal Fares, SVP & General Manager, adidas EMC, said: "This season's Home and Away Kits reflects two defining chapters of Al Ahli Saudi's identity. The Home Kit celebrates the unwavering loyalty and unity of 'The Castle Guards', while the Away Kit honours the club's proud heritage as 'The Royal Club'. Together, the designs celebrate the values, culture and ambition that continue to unite generations of Al Ahli supporters.”

Amir Tawfik, Chief Commercial Officer, Al Ahli Saudi, added: " These kits represent more than what our players wear on matchday—they reflect the pride, ambition and sense of belonging that define Al Ahli Saudi. Every detail has been designed to connect our supporters with the club they love, celebrating our rich heritage while looking confidently toward the future. Together with adidas, we are proud to deliver kits that our fans can wear with passion and pride."

As football continues to unite communities around the world, adidas remains committed to creating designs that celebrate identity, culture and the unique connection between clubs and their supporters.

The Al Ahli Saudi 2026/27 Home and Away Kits will be available across Saudi Arabia and selected markets from August 12th 2026.



