Addo scores first North Carolina Courage goal in friendly win over Wake Forest

The Black Queens captain made a goalscoring debut for the American outfit on Saturday

Elizabeth Addo marked her North Carolina Courage debut with a goal in their 6-0 triumph over Wake Forest University on Saturday.

The Ghana international teamed up with Paul Riley's side on a one-year deal from Cypriot champions Apollon Limassol this January.

The 27-year-old was introduced as a 46th-minute substitute and she added to the hosts' tally in the closed-doors friendly in Cary.

The midfielder netted a fourth of the match just 18 minutes after her introduction in the second half, after a mistake inside the box by the Wake Forest goalkeeper following Ryan Williams' cross.

Before the break, Carson Pickett had opened the scoring before Jessica McDonald doubled the lead moments later and Hailie Mace grabbed a third goal for NC Courage before the half-time break.

After Addo broke her duck, Meredith Speck set up Rylee Baisden to net the fifth before trialist Abby Elinsky completed the rout.

The massive victory over the collegiate team saw NC Courage open their build-up to the new NWSL season on a high.

Addo will be eager to steer NC Courage to victory when they face off with another collegiate side University of North Carolina on March 6 before a third showdown with Virginia on March 27.

The 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup will kick off the league’s historic ninth season on April 9 and the NWSL’s 10 teams will face off in a 24-game regular season beginning on May 15.