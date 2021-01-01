Adarabioyo confident Fulham can get a result at Liverpool

Scott Parker's side will be focused on boosting their fight against relegation when they visit the Reds who have lost their last five home games

Tosin Adarabioyo believes Fulham can be confident ahead of Sunday’s trip to Liverpool based on their 1-1 draw back in December.

The Cottagers were close to defeating Jurgen Klopp's men on December 13 but Mohamed Salah's 79th-minute strike from the penalty spot denied them maximum points.

Fulham travel to Anfield on Sunday with the hope of bouncing back to winning ways after Thursday’s 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Adarabioyo who has been a regular fixture in Scott Parker’s team this season is upbeat about their chances despite Liverpool’s ‘great’ attacking threat.

"Liverpool are still the Premier League champions so you've got to respect that. We've got to go out there and put on a show and try to get a performance,” Adarabioyo told Sky Sports.

"I feel like we can take a lot of confidence from that game [the reverse fixture in December]. We went out there and played our game, we had a lot of opportunities and the game could have gone either way really.

"We were winning 1-0 for quite a while in the game before the end so that can give us a lot of confidence to go to Anfield and try and get a good result.

"We know how offensive Liverpool are and what a great attack they have so it's just trying our best to nullify them."

Adarabioyo only joined Fulham on a permanent deal from Manchester City in October and he has defended his decision to chase regular first-team football.

The player of Nigerian descent also reviewed his previous loan stints away from the Etihad Stadium in the Championship.

"I had full belief [to be able to perform in the Premier League]. I know the qualities that I have and I know I'm able to perform in this league and I'm showing that now,” he continued.

"I learnt from some great players at Manchester City. They gave me a lot of tips that helped me push on to this day.

"West Brom was a more difficult loan spell but Blackburn was a great platform to show myself and show everybody else what I'm capable of. I gained some confidence and it helped me push on this season.

"I just knew I had to get out and play regular football and I knew this club was the right place to come to. I came to Fulham because the opportunity to work with the gaffer and his staff was a big positive.”