Adam Swandi ruled out for the rest of the season

Adam Swandi's injury leaves Home United bereft of another attacking option...

's injury list continues to expand after it was confirmed that forward Adam Swandi has been ruled out for the rest of the season, after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

It is estimated that the former player will be out of action for up to ten months. He suffered the injury as a result of a nasty collision with defender, Irfan Najeeb - who was attempting to clear the ball, in a game which saw the Protectors win 1-0, under new boss Raddy Avramovic.

Adam's injury means that Home now has seven players on the sidelines, including Juma'at Jantan, Hafiz Nor, Fazli Ayob, Rudy Khairullah, Izzdin Shafiq and Isaka Cernak.