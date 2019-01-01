Adam Ounas: Nice forward faces six weeks injury lay-off

The Algeria international is set to undergo surgery and will be out of action longer than expected

Nice forward Adam Ounas is set for a six-week lay-off following a knee injury he sustained against on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was stretchered off in the Riviera derby game against the Red and Whites in the 64th minute and replaced by Hicham Boudaoui.

Earlier this week The Eaglets boss Patrick Vieira confirmed the forward had suffered nothing more than a sprained knee injury and predicted he would be sidelined for 10 days.

"More fear than harm, he has about ten days," Vieira said in Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

Article continues below

However, after further tests were carried out on the international, the forward is now set to undergo surgery and could be out of action for six weeks, according to L'Equipe.

Ounas joined Nice on loan from in the summer and had made four appearances before the injury setback.