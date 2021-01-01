ACS Hayabley’s Michael relishing the prospect of facing ex-Barcelona star Song

The Nigerian centre-back is looking forward to facing the veteran midfielder as his side lock horns with AS Arta Solar 7 on Friday

ACS Hayabley defender Kalu Michael is relishing the prospect of facing AS Arta Solar 7 superstar Alex Song when the two sides meet in Friday’s Djibouti Premier League showdown.

Having been shown the way out by Swiss outfit Sion for refusing to take a slash in salary following the outbreak of Covid-19, the 33-year-old who has enjoyed a nomadic career across Europe penned a two-year contract with the Stade El Hadj Hassan Gouled giants.

Apart from his playing role, the former international will be expected to help with the team’s youth development.

More teams

The 20-year-old Nigerian is, however, undaunted by the prospect of facing the ex- and midfielder, whose arrival has added a face to the Djiboutian top-flight. He reveals playing against him would be a ‘huge challenge’ as well as a learning curve for his nascent career.

“Playing against a top player like [Alex] Song would be a huge challenge and a great learning experience for me,” Michael told Goal.



“Every member of my team acknowledges that he is world-class judging by the number of trophies he has won alongside the pedigree of the club he played for in Europe.

“Going by his form, I have to say that he will be difficult to stop but that’s never impossible. Also, there are a number of top players in AS Arta, but all eyes will definitely be on Song.

“Of a truth, his presence has brought life to the Djibouti Premier League because so many people now follow the league, while several footballers are now keen on playing in the country.”

Hayabley are unbeaten since the start of 2020-21 campaign – occupying fourth position in the log after accruing nine points after five games – four points adrift of leaders GR/SIAF.

Article continues below

In addition, Michael who previously played for Wau Salaam FC (South Sudan) and Jazeera SC (Somalia) states that Yahye Omar Gouled’s men are on course to challenge for the league diadem.

“Teamwork and thirst for glory are the key reasons why we have started this season brightly. Although we make mistakes sometimes, we work very hard to correct them,” he added.

“In football, I believe everything is possible, and if we continue this as a team, we are in line to be crowned as champions.”