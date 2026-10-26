AC Milan head cooach Ruben Amorim blanks Ballon d'Or talk as injury-hit Rossoneri turn focus to Bologna survival

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AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim cut a defiant figure following his side's hard-fought 2-0 victory over Udinese, choosing to focus on internal resilience rather than individual accolades. Despite navigating a mounting injury crisis, the Portuguese tactician guided the Rossoneri to a vital three points that kept their Serie A momentum alive.

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Focusing on the collective over individual glory

In the aftermath of a testing evening in Udine, Amorim was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony. However, the Milan boss was in no mood to discuss the individual award, especially given the gruelling fixture list and the physical toll it is taking on his squad. The Rossoneri have been stretched thin by a series of absences, making every league victory a testament to their collective endurance.

“I have no idea. If it is not a Milan player, I am not interested," Amorim told DAZN when questioned on who might take home the prestigious trophy. His dismissal of the topic underlined a manager solely concerned with the immediate welfare of his dressing room. "I am thinking about who will survive to play again in two days. If it is not a Milan player, I do not care anyway," he added.

Youth development amidst an injury crisis

The shortage of senior options has forced Amorim to look toward the club’s youth academy, and the Portuguese coach was quick to praise the impact of the younger members of his squad. He stressed that while winning remains the priority, he feels a distinct duty to ensure the club’s long-term prosperity. This integration has become a necessity rather than a luxury as the medical room at Milanello continues to fill up.

“I think it is impossible with this schedule at the moment… Everyone has injuries. So all the players have to be read. My job is not only to win, but also to guarantee a future for Milan. We have a lot of injuries, and these players have shown me that they are ready to handle the pressure of playing for this club. I am really happy; when they are on the pitch, I am the one responsible, and I want them to do welly," Amorim stated.

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Pride in performance despite training limitations

Amorim also revealed the difficulties of preparing for matches when the schedule offers almost no time for actual training on the grass. The coach admitted that much of the tactical work is now done in the classroom rather than the pitch. This shift to video analysis has been essential for fixing mistakes from previous outings, even if it is not the ideal way for a manager to implement his philosophy.

Next matches MIL Serie A 13:30 BOL

"We have to work on many things. But I am proud because we did not have time to work on what went wrong in the last match. We practically did not have the opportunity to work on the pitch, but only through video. To tell the truth, in recent weeks we have practically not been training, so I am really proud," he noted.

Derby week looms amid mounting casualties

Riding the momentum of two consecutive league victories, Milan now heads into an intensely demanding derby week that promises to severely test the squad's resolve and depth. Recent blows to Mario Gila, Adrien Rabiot, and Diego Moreira add to existing absences for Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, Samuel Chukwueze, and Filippo Terracciano. With no European fixtures, the Rossoneri face a midweek league match against Bologna before Saturday's Derby della Madonnina against Inter.