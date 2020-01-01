'AC Milan means a lot to me' - Donnarumma not distracted by transfer rumours

The Italian goalkeeper feels plenty of love and loyalty for his boyhood club

Gianluigi Donnarumma said he is focused on as the star goalkeeper expressed his love for the club amid talk of a move away.

Donnarumma has established himself as the undisputed number one goalkeeper at boyhood club Milan since debuting in 2015, however, his future is often a topic of discussion.

The likes of , and have been linked to international Donnarumma, who is out of contract in 2021 as Milan look to discuss a new deal.

"The Rossoneri colours mean a lot to me, because I grew up here," the 21-year-old said in a Q&A via the club's official channels, set to be released in full on Friday.

"I have always been a Milan fan and I can't help but give my best for this shirt.

"The first goal is the one I share with the club and the one we have set ourselves at the beginning of the season.

"The personal goal is to always give my best and try to concede as few goals as possible."

Milan were seventh in the Serie A table and 12 points adrift of the places prior to the postponement of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

League leaders have been helped this season by a scoring spree from Cristiano Ronaldo - a player Donnarumma concedes he's always been worried about lining up against.

“I have faced many great forwards, but I have always feared Ronaldo the most," he said.

Serie A, like most leagues around world, are set to be suspended for the foreseebale future with Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora recently declaring a return in early May is unlikely.

"The forecasts that made us think we could resume sports competitions in late April or May, have been too optimistic given the evolution of the health emergency," he told Rai 3's Chi l'ha visto.

"I can say for certain that, if the resumption of sporting events will exist, it will certainly start again behind closed doors.

"It's not possible to think otherwise, but I also have some doubts with respect to the date of May 3. Unfortunately, this medical emergency is constantly related to its evolution. We have to adapt our decisions very often to the epidemic."