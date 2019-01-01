Abu Bakar rues missed opportunity in 6-pointer clash

PKNP's chances of staying the Super League is now out of their hands after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Felda United at home.

It was not the result that the home side and Abu Bakar Fadzim wanted. A win against their direct relegation rival would have seen them take an upper hand heading into the final week of the 2019 season. Instead the advantage changed from their hands to Felda.

S. Chanturu put the visitors ahead in the 52nd minute but Yashir Pinto grabbed a vital equaliser nine minutes before the end. The inability to maximise their points return at Manjung Municipal Council Stadium was a hard one for Abu Bakar to take and now he envisages a tough road ahead.

"We didn't use the opportunity we had in the first half. We dominated the half and Felda did not threaten us at all. That is why when we had our chances, we didn't use it. We choose the difficult path and had to wait until the final moments of the match to come back into the game.

"We are still on top of Felda but now we have to hope for them to falter. The three teams including will all be fighting until the last match now. There's no other way other than for us to win in the final game, even a draw might not be enough for us," said Abu Bakar in the post-match press conference.

Last night's round of matches meant that FC and PJ City FC are now safe with the bottom two spots reserved for Kuala Lumpur, and Felda. PKNP and Felda are tied at 16 points each but to PKNP's disadvantage is the fact that Felda still have one match in hand to play.

The head coach and his plucky team will be looking at the versus Felda match on Wednesday with great interest, surely hoping that The Elephants can do them a favour with a win over The Fighters.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram