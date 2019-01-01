‘Abramovich always gets it right’ – Desailly trusts Chelsea to get Lampard call correct

The ex-Blues defender, along with Carlo Cudicini, believes that the current Derby boss would be a suitable option to take the reins at Stamford Bridge

Roman Abramovich has a proven record of getting managerial appointments right and should be trusted in any approach for Frank Lampard, claims Marcel Desailly.

The Blues find themselves back in the market for a new coach following Maurizio Sarri’s decision to return to at .

As a former favourite at Stamford Bridge, Lampard has quickly emerged as the firm favourite to fill a high-profile post.

He boasts limited experience in the dugout from a season at Derby and would inherit a squad in west London that he is unable to tweak as have been stung with a two-window transfer ban.

Some have suggested that a role for the Blues would be too big for Lampard at this stage, but Desailly says those making the calls should be trusted.

He told the Evening Standard: “We need to understand and to trust the fact that every single time Abramovich or the management of Chelsea have been able to get the correct coach to go for victory.

“ this year, third position, we were not very pleased about the way Chelsea played this year but how do you want them to go forward and win? There are two crazy teams [in front]: and City.

“Sarri, they found him from somewhere, so I’m sure they will find another coach, now that they cannot buy new players, who has a good philosophy to use the players that they have at the moment, from Pedro, to Willian, to [Olivier] Giroud, to have a better tactical setup.”

Desailly is not the only former Blue to be of the opinion that Lampard should be given a chance.

Carlo Cudicini, who has been working as the club’s goalkeeping coach, feels a man with obvious connections to Chelsea could prove to be the perfect choice.

The Italian said: “It’s hard to give an opinion until the club have announced a new manager.

“But I know Frank, I played with Frank. I think that, for the club, it would be fantastic. He has just started his career, but in football you can’t really plan much. Sometimes, a chance comes along and if you have the chance, you have to take it.

Article continues below

“Obviously, for the club, he was such an important player and potentially as a coach he can be too. I think he has all the ability to become a great coach, but he has just started. He had an important season at Derby, so we’ll see what happens.

“Given the club’s current situation, any new manager will want to be given time, a precious commodity for coaches – especially in recent years at Stamford Bridge.

“Everyone needs time, not just him. Everyone needs time to put his philosophy in the team. In football, time is a crucial thing.”