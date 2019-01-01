Abraham told to ‘shut his ears’ by former Chelsea No.9 after bright start to season

Pierluigi Casiraghi knows all about the art of goalscoring, and life at Stamford Bridge, and he is expecting big things from a promising frontman

Tammy Abraham has been advised to “shut his ears” after making a bright start to the season with , with Pierluigi Casiraghi eager to see the youngster focus on fulfilling his potential.

The 21-year-old has had to be patient in his pursuit of the a leading role at Stamford Bridge, with an academy graduate forced to prove himself during loan spells at , Swansea and .

Frank Lampard’s arrival in west London over the summer, and a two-window transfer ban, has worked in Abraham’s favour.

He has been handed the No.9 shirt and trusted with the job of leading the line for an elite Premier League side, with four goals recorded in as many English top-flight games this season.

Casiraghi, who once filled the same jersey at Chelsea, believes there is much more to come from Abraham, but has warned the international that life under the spotlight may not be all plain sailing.

The Italian told the Daily Mail: “Abraham started really well, he has talent and quality, so I hope he can do the whole championship at this level.

“[He is] a young boy who has to shut his ears and not listen to criticism. To grow you have to make mistakes and he must have the right to do it.”

Casiraghi is also backing Lampard to be a success back in familiar surroundings, with a Blues legend making the right call in promoting from within and giving academy graduates an opportunity.

“Lampard has a great chance,” added the former Chelsea striker.

“He will play his cards without having anything to lose and I am sure he will succeed in imposing himself, he loves young players and this makes him honourable.”

Casiraghi is still keeping a close eye on events at Stamford Bridge despite having seen his own spell at the club become a nightmare.

He was snapped up in 1998 as a proven international, but lasted just 10 games before a serious knee injury picked up against West Ham forced him to undergo 10 operations and ultimately head into retirement.

“I have a great memory on the one hand because for me playing in the Premier League has always been a dream, while on the other hand it was a negative experience for the fact that I had to stop playing football,” Casiraghi said.

“For me, London and Chelsea were a dream. A very serious accident cancelled everything.”