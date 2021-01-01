Abigail Kim's Fiorentina bow to Juventus in Italian Supercoppa final

The Liberian-born American could not inspire her side to glory as they suffered a defeat to the league champions on Sunday

Abigail Kim was at her best for but they suffered a 2-0 defeat to in Sunday's Italian women's Supercoppa final at the Aldo Gastaldi Stadium.

The 21-year-old, who previously starred for NWSL outfit Orlando Pride, has not disappointed since she landed in in September, scoring twice in four matches for the giants.

The Liberian-born American was handed a starting role in the final against the champions after she netted the opener in her side's 2-1 semi-final victory over Refiloe Jane's last Wednesday.

Antonio Cincotta's side made a fine start to the contest, caging the Bianconere in the opening stages until Arianna Caruso set up Barbara Bonansea for Juve's opener five minutes from the half-time break.

Some 10 minutes after the restart, Bonansea doubled the lead for Juventus when she netted from the right corner, for her brace of the day.

Fiorentina, however, fought to come back into the tie thanks to attempts from Kim, Tatiana Bonetti and Valery Vigilucci but they could not beat in-form goalkeeper Laura Giuliani.

The result saw Kim and Fiorentina miss the chance to celebrate their first silverware this season at the expense of Juventus.

On her fifth appearance, Kim was in action for 72 minutes of the game before she made way for Margherita Monnecchi but could not help her side avoid defeat.

Following the Supercoppa final defeat, Fiorentina will focus on their league campaign as they welcome San Marino on January 17.