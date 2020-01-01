Abhash Thapa set to join Real Kashmir FC from Hyderbad FC
Abhash Thapa will return to his former club Real Kashmir FC from Hyderabad FC, Goal can confirm.
The full-back had a disappointing season with the ISL debutantes as he did not get any competitive minute under his belt and was subsequently offloaded to East Bengal in a loan-deal in the January transfer window.
After Mario Rivera took over from Alejandro Menendez the young player established himself as one of the regulars of the squad.
In 2017-18 season he joined Real Kashmir, when the outfit was still participating in I-League second division. He made seven appearances in the campaign and helped the Snow Leopards get promoted to I-League.
In the next season, he made 15 appearances in I-League and proved his credentials as a left-back after putting in a string of impressive performances.
At the back of a forgetful year, Thapa would once again look to get his career back on track with Real Kashmir where he bloomed as a player.