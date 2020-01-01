Abdelmounaim Bah appointed Caf acting general secretary

Following the resignation of Mouad Hajji on Monday, his compatriot has been picked as the replacement on an interim basis

Abdelmounaim Bah has been appointed as acting general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The decision was taken on Tuesday by Caf’s Emergency Committee following the shock resignation of Mouad Hajji citing personal reasons.

“I would like to warmly thank [Caf] President Ahmad Ahmad for giving me the opportunity to serve football on the continent at such a level of responsibility,” Hajji wrote in a statement to the press.

“The numerous reforms initiated in the areas of sporting and administrative since 2017 continues to remain a project which I believe in, and which I still support.

“I have no doubt that the President will continue to work for the good and development of our most beautiful sport.”

Bah, who is commercial director of Caf was appointed to replace his countryman on a temporary basis until the next meeting of the body’s executive committee.

Even with this appointment, the Moroccan will continue to serve as commercial director – a position he has occupied since June 2018.