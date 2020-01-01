Abass leads Utrecht past FC Eindhoven in Dutch Cup

The former Ghana U17 star got a goal as his Eredivisie team defeated the Blue-Whites to reach the next stage of the competition

Issah Abass inspired Utrecht to a 2-1 win over FC Eindhoven in Tuesday’s Dutch Cup Round of 16 clash.

In the keenly contested encounter inside Jan Louwers Stadium, Eindhoven took a 37th-minute lead through Samy Bourard into the half-time break.

However, Abass ignited his side’s comeback with his 61st-minute goal to send the game into extra-time.

With eight minutes left before the end of extra-time, substitute Jean-Christophe Bahebeck had the final say with the winning strike.

Thanks to this result, John van den Brom’s men are through to the quarter-final of the tournament – there, they face either IJsselmeervogels or Go Ahead Eagles.

05 loanee Abass has now scored in his last two games for the Dutch top-flight side, to take his tally for the senior team to five.

He will be hoping to continue his scoring run when his team welcomes ADO Den Haag to the Galgenwaard Stadium for Friday’s elite division game.

Utrecht are seventh in the log with 30 points from 19 outings so far.