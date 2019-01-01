‘A wonderful professional’ - Chelsea boss Zola on Moses’ departure to Fenerbahce

The 28-year-old joined the Turkish giants on loan and the Italian feels sorry for his failure to get playing time at the Stamford Bridge

Chelsea assistant coach and club’s legend Gianfranco Zola has reacted to the departure of Victor Moses to Fenerbahce.

On Friday, the former Nigeria international completed an 18-month loan move to the Turkish giants in an effort to secure playing time after he was sparingly used by manager Maurizio Sarri this season.

Moses flourished under former manger Antonio Conte as a wing-back helping the Blues win the Premier League and FA Cup title.

And the 52-year-old has lauded the professionalism of the former Crystal Palace player as he leaves the Stamford Bridge for life in Turkey.

“It’s a pity because he [Victor Moses] is a wonderful professional but he couldn’t find the opportunities to show his value,” Zola said in a pre-match conference.

Moses could make his debut when Fenerbahce play host to Yeni Malatyaspor in a Super Lig game on Monday.