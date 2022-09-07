A tattoo at 14, a goal at 27: Simeone's Champions League dream comes true vs Liverpool

Giovanni Simeone always knew that he was going to score a goal in the Champions League, you've only got to look at his tattoo to work that out.

Simeone got UCL badged tattooed on his wrist aged 14

Made his competition debut for Napoli against Liverpool

Scored after just three minutes on the pitch

WHAT HAPPENED? The son of the great Diego Simeone played a key role in a famous victory for Napoli against Liverpool on Wednesday evening. His goal - which contributed to a 4-1 win - is something he has been pre-empting for almost half of his life.

WHAT HE SAID: Following the game, the now-27-year-old claimed: “I was 14 years old, my dream was always to play the Champions League, from the very beginning. Twelve years later I’m here.

"I got this tattoo because I had the dream of getting this far, scoring a goal and kissing this ball. It was exciting. Every time I saw this tattoo as a child I dreamed this moment. I’m excited, I did a lot to get here and now I’m here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a great night for both of the famous Simeones. As Giovanni helped Napoli to a monumental win, Diego was leading Atletico Madrid to a last-gasp victory of their own thanks to Antoine Griezmann's winning header in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SIMEONE: It was an injury to Victor Osimhen in the first half that allowed Simeone the chance to make his Champions League debut. Dependent on the severity of his team-mate's injury, the Argentine could be handed plenty more first-team opportunities in the coming weeks and months.